Motorcyclist killed after crash on I-664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a Virginia Beach man on Sunday.

At around 1:51 p.m., Virginia State Police was called to a two vehicle accident on Interstate 664, southbound, at the Military Highway exit, in the city of Chesapeake.

A 2019 Harley Davidson Tri-glide was attempting to merge onto the interstate from the exit ramp and collided with a 2017 Volkswagen CC, in which the driver was merging on to the exit ramp from the interstate. Both vehicles collided in the gore area of the exit ramp.

The driver of the motorcycle, 66-year-old Wayne R. Lohnes, and the passenger were both ejected, suffering serious injuries. Both were transported to Norfolk Sentara General, where Lohnes died due to his injuries.

Currently the case is still under investigation and there are no further details at this time.