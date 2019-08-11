Redskins Training Camp: Day 18

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s the football finale in Richmond for 2019.

Sunday, the Washington Redskins hold their final practice of training camp 2019. The team will work out at 9:45 a.m. at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

Monday, the team breaks camp and returns to Loudoun County to continue its preseason preparations from Redskins Park in Ashburn.

“What this camp is for is really to work on your depth,” head coach Jay Gruden admitted. “You pretty much have a good idea with most positions who your starters are but now it is important to find out who the back-up and core special team players are and your depth positions and possible practice squad guys. We have a lot of good guys competing in that regard. We need the work. We have to work them and there’s only one way to get ready for a game and that’s to practice. You’ve got to put the pads on and you’ve got to practice football in order to get good at football.”

