Norfolk Police take steps to keep children safe with “Guns Down” community gathering

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department held its fourth “Guns Down” Movement community gathering at Bay Oaks Park in Ocean View Thursday.

Community members and police met to discuss gun violence and responsible gun ownership, with firearm instructors from the police department providing demonstrations on how to properly secure a firearm.

Gun locks, courtesy of Project Child Safe, were also provided to community members during the event.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone believes the gun locks will encourage conversations about gun safety.

“We are losing generations to gun violence,” Boone said in a statement. “Surely, we can take a few minutes to safely learn how to secure guns with gun locks, to keep our children and streets safe. We put emphasis on securing our homes, cars, bikes and valuable possessions — let’s put an emphasis on securing our firearms.”

Norfolk residents that file a report for lost or stolen guns may pick up a free gun safety lock from the Norfolk Police Operations Center, courtesy of Project Child Safe. Responsible gun owners that apply for a concealed weapons permit at the center will also be given a gun safety lock.