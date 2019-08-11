Motorcyclist seriously injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 10:08 a.m. for the crash, which happened at Lake Cohoon and Lake Kilby Roads. The motorcyclist, an adult man, received emergency medical assessment and treatment for serious injuries before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The driver of the other involved vehicle remained on scene.

Police said this section of the roadway will remain closed while the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

This is a developing story.