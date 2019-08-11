× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a nice start to the work week, severe weather possible Tuesday

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70.

High pressure will be in control to start the work week. This will keep conditions dry and sunny. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. If you have to do anything outside like mowing the grass, Monday would be a good day. We are tracking a stormy and unsettled week ahead.

A cold front will slowly approach on Tuesday. This will bring the chance for storms. The day will start out dry with sunshine. Clouds will increase as the day progresses and the front approaches. It will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. It will actually feel like the triple digits due to the humidity. We are designating Tuesday as a First Warning Action Day due to the threat of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has northern portions of the viewing area in a level 2 for severe weather. That includes the peninsulas, Eastern Shore, Surry, northern Sussex and northern Isle of Wight County. That means a scattered severe storm is not out of the question. The rest of the area is at a level 1 which means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be strong damaging wind gusts. Storms will stop popping up during the evening and overnight hours, so most of the daylight hours should be dry.

The stormy stretch of weather will continue into Wednesday as the cold front slowly crosses the region. This will give us the chance of showers and storms at times throughout the day. It will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100°.

Showers and storms at times on Thursday as the front stalls across North Carolina. We will see several disturbances move along the front. This will bring us showers and possible storms throughout the day. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the mid 80s. Another unsettled day to end the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with scattered showers possible.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.