NORFOLK, Va. - In this edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink has the three biggest takeaways from Thursday's Redskins' preseason-opening loss at Cleveland - including Dwayne Haskins' NFL debut and James Madison University's Jimmy Moreland turning heads in his first pro opportunity.

Plus, Megan Plain introduces us to the newest members of the Tidewater Baseball Shrine.