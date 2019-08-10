‘Skins scoop: Josh Norman raves about Jimmy Moreland’s ‘spirit’

RICHMOND, Va. – Josh Norman knows a thing or two about saving the best for last.

Norman, the Redskins’ Pro Bowl cornerback, was selected in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Jimmy Moreland, the Redskins’ rookie defensive back, was selected in the seventh round (227th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

But early in his career, Moreland, who did not attend a ‘blue blood’ college football program (James Madison University), is turning heads in the NFL. And Norman, who also played his college ball at a small school (Coastal Carolina University), is taking notice.

“That’s my guy,” Norman said of Moreland, who registered a team-high six tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in Thursday’s preseason opener at Cleveland. “That’s my little son,” Norman said smiling. “I try to keep him to an arm’s length. You can see his talent. He’s just got it. If you’re around him, he’s got a cool, calm demeanor that he just knows he’s a baller. When you have people around that have that swagger, he melts off on the people. All the older cats, we just love him – he’s like our little brother. He comes in, he does what he’s supposed to. He’s got a great spirit about him. He’s just having fun and I love kids that come in like it – the energy flows through other people.”

