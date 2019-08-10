Redskins Training Camp: Day 17

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins return to the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center after being away since Wednesday.

The ‘Skins are coming off of their first preseason game, Thursday’s 30-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

“When you’re looking at schematics of it, you’re looking at how they produce, how they take what they learned on the chalkboard and transfer it on the field, and how they played,” head coach Jay Gruden said about the evaluation process.

“These guys have been busting their tail off in camp. This is a great opportunity for them to get the reps, and for us to really get a good evaluation, good and bad. Some guys really showed up, and some guys we might have to look at a little bit more.”

The team takes the field for a 1:35 p.m. practice Saturday, with Sunday being the final day of training camp.