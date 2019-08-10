Police searching for suspect caught tampering with vehicles in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who was seen on a home surveillance video camera tampering with vehicles in the Woodlake Terrace neighborhood.

The images were captured on August 7 around 4 a.m.

Suffolk Police would like to remind citizens to “Lock It, Don’t Lose It”, as these few seconds not only helps you and your family avoid becoming a victim of crime, but also helps the entire neighborhood.

If you know where she is, report your tip to the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.