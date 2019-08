Financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell Saturday morning, according to CNN.

Epstein was awaiting trial on one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, to both of which he pleaded not guilty.

In July, Epstein was found in his cell with marks on his neck. He told authorities he was beaten up and called a child predator, but was placed on suicide watch.

This is a developing story.

