Driver arrested after striking occupied police vehicle, driving through fence in Virginia Beach

Posted 2:14 pm, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, August 10, 2019

Thomas Lee Hamacher, Jr.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man after he struck an occupied police vehicle while trying to elude police early Saturday morning.

According to the department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Bow Creek Boulevard. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Lee Hamacher Jr., refused to stop, and continued to flee through the South Plaza area of the city.

Hamacher struck an occupied police vehicle, several lawns and eventually a residential fence and air conditioning unit near a home in the 3200 block of Corvette Court.

He was arrested and charged with felony eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer, felony destruction of public property, two counts of destruction of private property and multiple traffic offenses. Additional charges are pending.

