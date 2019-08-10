Coast Guard, Virginia Beach Police searching for missing swimmer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Coast Guard and crews from the Virginia Beach Police Department are searching for a woman who was reported missing off of Virginia Beach early Saturday morning, the Coast Guard said in a release.

The missing swimmer was reported by Virginia Beach Police at approximately 3:45 a.m. She was reported to have been seen entering the water, but was not seen coming out.

She was reported to be between 20 and 30 years old with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink top and jean shorts.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina; a 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish are assisting in the search.

If you have any information, contact the Sector Hampton Roads command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 757-638-6637.