Woman arrested, accused of trying to abduct multiple children in Virginia Beach store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly trying to abduct multiple children at a store.

She was also accused of trying to fight adults that were with the children she was trying to abduct, police said.

Patricia Sharifa Metz has been charged with two counts of attempted abduction and four counts of simple assault.

According to police, Metz tried abducting the children at a Target on 2060 South Independence Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., on Thursday.

Both children that Metz allegedly tried to abduct were not harmed. Both were also reportedly under the age of five.

Metz is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

