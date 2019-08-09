Virginia Maritime calling for artists to paint mural celebrating 100 years of maritime industry

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Maritime Association is looking for artists to design and paint a mural celebrating its 100th anniversary on its Downtown Norfolk building.

According to a release by VMA, the mural will be 30 feet by 33 feet, and the artist selected will be paid $8,000. The money covers artist fee, all suitable exterior paint, MDO sign board, brushes and materials.

A release from the city said that mural designs should not be historic, but should celebrate the maritime industry — rail, logistics, warehouses, supply chain, containers, coal ships, bulk ships, barges and blue-collar workers — as it is in 2020.

The submission deadline is September 3, 2019, and the design must be submitted and approved prior to painting. The artwork must be completed by March 2020, when the VMA will hire a licensed contractor to install the mural panels.

To apply, send 5-10 JPEG images of your past work and a one-page letter of interest to publicart@norfolk.gov with “VMA Mural” in the subject line. To learn more about the mural and applying to paint it, click here.