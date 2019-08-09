Tractor trailer hauling 184 hogs overturns on Suffolk road

SUFFOLK, Va. – A tractor trailer hauling livestock overturned at the Route 58 and Godwin Boulevard eastbound on-ramp Friday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:26 a.m. Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the single-vehicle crash.

The driver was not hurt.

Authorities say 184 hogs were on board at the time of the crash. Three hogs got loose and were corralled at the scene.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews cooled the animals with hoses while efforts to up-right the 18-wheeler continued.

Smithfield Foods also brought in an Emergency Response Team to help with offloading the animals onto another truck. It is not known how many animals died or were injured as a result of the crash.

Suffolk Animal Control and Suffolk Public Works crews also responded to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to remove the tractor trailer and livestock and wash down the roadway. It reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

