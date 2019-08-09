× Suffolk Police investigating after armed robbery at McDonald’s

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a McDonald’s in the 6200 block of College Drive.

According to police, dispatch received a call for the robbery at 4:33 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man with a knife forced his way into the building as employees were opening the restaurant and demanded money. He then fled on foot with an unknown amount of money. No one was injured.

The man was described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and wearing all black clothing.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said surveillance photos will be released when available.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.