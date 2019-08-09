Smokey Bear turns 75-years-old

It is the 75th birthday for one Smokey Bear.

The bear for the U.S. Forest Service has helped promote fire preventions for decades through the iconic words, “only you can prevent wildfires.”

“If you’re looking for a tasty way to celebrate my 75th birthday, here’s a recipe for my favorite s’mores cake…without the campfire! Remember, when you’re putting out any fire I’m counting on #OnlyYou to be sure that it’s fully extinguished before you walk away,” said Smokey on his official Twitter page.

The Smokey Bear Wildlife Prevention campaign started in 1944 and was the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, according to to the U.S. Forest Service.

Smokey Bear’s first purpose was to educate communities on how to prevent fires during World War II, when many men in communities across the country were overseas, leaving smaller access to firefighters across the United States.

Smokey Bear is also known by “Smokey the Bear” to many after the popular song written in 1952 by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins that helped launch debate of the bear’s true name, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

