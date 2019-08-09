‘Pints, Pups, Sips & Snips’ Adoption Fest coming Saturday to O’Connor Brewing Co.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – PETA is teaming up with O’Connor Brewing Company and four other Hampton Roads area animals shelters for the ‘Pints, Pups, Sips & Snips’ Adoption.

The event at O’Connor Brewing Company will be Saturday from 12 p.m to 3 p.m. for those looking to adopt a dog, with live music after from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“This special charity fun day will be a blast for beer lovers—and for nondrinkers, including the dogs looking for a place to call home,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA hopes to kick off a fabulous party as well as the rest of these dogs’ lives at the Pints, Pups, Sips, & Snips event.”

The adoption fest will also have two mobile clinics so people have the chance to spayed or neutered their pets.

It cost $25 to spay or neuter dogs at the adoption fest. It is free to spay and neuter companion cats.

Event officials said you have to set up an appointment in advance if you want to get your dog or cat spayed or neutered.

You can set an appointment here.