Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Cash from 97.3 The Eagle discusses the release of the top earners in country music, who is excited about Brett Young coming to town, Dierks Bentley's workout inspiration and a new campaign against August - the whole month of August.

Catch Cash and Carly on 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) weekday mornings and Fridays at 10 a.m. with updates on Coast Live.