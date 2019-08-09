Mosquito pool in York County tests positive for West Nile Virus

YORK Co., Va. – Samples collected from a mosquito pool in Lower York County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, county officials announced Friday.

The York County Mosquito Control Division routinely samples mosquitoes collected throughout the county and tests for common mosquito-borne illnesses. Mosquito Control also conducts a comprehensive larvacide and spray program during the season mosquitoes are most active, which is from late spring to early fall.

At this time, officials are not aware of any reported cases of West Nile Virus in humans or animals in the county.

The county plans to continue testing and spraying efforts. Mosquito Control recommends the use of insect repellent and long sleeves/pants to cover exposed skin.

Ground spraying is scheduled for the following areas on Saturday, August 10 between 1-4 a.m.:

Coventry Drive

Byrd Lane

Cain Terrace

Churchill Estates

Commonwealth Green

Coventry

Davis Forge

Faison Green

Ferguson Glade

Finch Terrace

Gables of York

Hawks Landing

Justinian Grove

Lilburne Meadow

Patriot Village

Presson Arbor

Shady Banks

Shady Banks Farm

Sherwood Forest

Smithy Glen

Tabb Lakes

The Greenlands

Villas On Shady Banks

Whispering Winds

York Manor

York Meadows

Yorkshire Downs

For more information about West Nile Virus, please visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s website. If there are concerns about symptoms in someone who has recently experienced a mosquito bite, please contact a medical provider.