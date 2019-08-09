Police: Man charged in double shooting at Newport News restaurant admits to shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police have charged a Newport News man with murder after they say he admitted to shooting two people at an area restaurant.

Darrell Chaney faces two counts of first-degree murder in addition to several other gun-related charges after the shooting inside of Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant.

Family members tell News 3 one of the victims was business owner Barrington Brown. Court documents identify the second victim as Akhi Ar-Rad Abdul Haqq Murad.

Court documents say the shooting happened after a fight at the restaurant Friday afternoon. Chaney was seen sitting at a table with one of the victims just moments before the shooting.

Witnesses tell investigators that the two began arguing, and one of the victims went into the back of the business. Chaney then walked to the counter and shot the man at the register.

When the other man came out of the back, investigators say Chaney shot him.

Both victims were shot several times, and were pronounced dead at the restaurant.

Investigators say Chaney walked away from the restaurant and onto Jefferson Avenue. Police were able to find him and bring him in for questioning. They say during their interview with him he admitted to shooting both the victims.

Chaney is being held at the Newport News City Jail without bond. He was supposed to appear in court today for his arraignment but it was continued. He has denied our interview request from jail.

Newport News Police will hold a C.A.R.E. walk in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue Friday at 3 p.m. to show support for the families of the victims and the Newport News community.