Local woman helping moms practice self-care, “refill their cups” with weekend event

HAMPTON, Va. - Taking care of others is important, but how can you do that when your own cup is empty, so-to-speak?

That's the question Newport News mom and business owner Nikole Vincent is asking this weekend at her event called Reflect, Grow & Love: Refilling Your Empty Cup Expo.

Vincent tells News 3 she came up with the idea after meeting other moms through her business called Moms Need Help Too, which helps support moms who have just given birth as they transition from the hospital to recovery at home.

Many times, she says, she would hear about a lack of fulfillment, even depression.

“Depression is real and I think a lot of it, sometimes when talking to certain moms, they’re unsure if they want to speak about it because they don’t want to be labeled as a bad mom," said Vincent. "There’s such a stigma and taboo on it and it really needs to be talked about and discussed very openly.”

It will be out in the open at the Refilling Your Cup Expo. Vincent says she's bringing in speakers, counselors, pastry chefs and even vendors giving manicures and pedicures. The goal being to have resources for everyone who attends.

The expo runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Hattie McGrew Towers Conference Center on the Hampton University campus. Vincent says it's open to all women.

It is free, but tickets must be claimed in advance. Vincent says only a few tickets remain. For more information, you can visit the Moms Need Help Too Facebook page or call Vincent at (757) 504-0511.

She's planning a version of the event on the Southside on September 21.