HAMPTON ROADS, Va - TRK stands for The Rich Kids, for how their voices blend together "richly." The local siblings started singing together doing cover songs when they were little.

Now Ymani, Simeon and Zyana debut their second original release "Go Up" on Coast Live, days before it is available on digital platforms like iTunes.

Follow the group online at instagram.com/trkband.