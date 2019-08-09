× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of storms… Highs will return to the low 90s today with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. We will see sunshine this morning with clouds building through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will fire up and move through this afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the region. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Most storms will move through between 4 PM and 8 PM today.

The cold front will bring in cooler and less humid air, just in time for the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with lower humidity. Expect a blend of sun and clouds on Saturday with an isolated shower/storms possible, mainly in NC. We will see more sunshine and an even lower rain chance on Sunday.

Heat and humidity will return next week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s for the first half of the work week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 9th

1962 F2 Tornado Louisa Co

1983 Tornado: Bertie Co

2005 Flash Flood: Southeast VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

