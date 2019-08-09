× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong to severe storms this evening

*TODAY IS A FIRST WARNING ACTION DAY*

A cold front will make it’s way across the area late tonight. After a hot and humid day, we are tracking storms scattered storms that could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a level 2 for severe storms. That means scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Storms will move out tonight with some partial clearing. Expect lows in the low 70s.

A nice break from the heat and humidity, just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Another gorgeous day on tap for Sunday. Temperatures will once again top out in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Get outside and enjoy the more comfortable weather, because the heat and humidity will be back to start the work week.

Temperatures will warm back to near 90 on Monday. Expect skies to be partly cloudy with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Tuesday is looking like it’ll be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will feel closer to the triple digits though, thanks to the humidity. Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be another hot day day with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon hours. Closer to normal on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. A few storms may linger into the first half of the day with clearing skies later. Even cooler to end the work week. Highs will warm to the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.