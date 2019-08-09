Camden Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who brandished gun in store

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who assaulted someone and brandished a firearm in a store Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. The man assaulted another patron, drew a handgun and brandished the firearm at the crowd of customers in the store.

The suspect then fled in a dark-colored passenger car with tinted windows.

The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the incident as well as the offender’s identity. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the sheriff’s office at 252-338-5046.