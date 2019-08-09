California man pleads guilty to delivering 11 kilograms of drugs to Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A California man pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Adrian Barraza-Pena and another man were told to drive from Riverside, California to Memphis, Tennessee in May.

From Memphis, they then drove to South Hill, Virginia, where they passed 8.54 kilograms (18.8 pounds) of heroin and 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of cocaine to a third man who met them in a parking lot.

Barraza-Pena faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life when he is sentenced in November.