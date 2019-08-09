Action Day: Severe storms likely to impact Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina Friday
DISH subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

California man pleads guilty to delivering 11 kilograms of drugs to Virginia

Posted 1:49 pm, August 9, 2019, by

Adrian Barraza-Pena

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A California man pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Adrian Barraza-Pena and another man were told to drive from Riverside, California to Memphis, Tennessee in May.

From Memphis, they then drove to South Hill, Virginia, where they passed 8.54 kilograms (18.8 pounds) of heroin and 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of cocaine to a third man who met them in a parking lot.

Barraza-Pena faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life when he is sentenced in November.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.