After stopping for a sandwich, man wins $2 million playing Virginia Lottery

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Calvin Kim gained big financially after stopping to pick up a sandwich for his wife at Eden Center’s Saigon Bakery & Deli in Falls Church, Virginia.

Kim won $2 million with the five numbers he matched playing the Mega Millions through the Virginia Lottery while at the deli he stopped at.

According to the Virginia Lottery, he was the only person in Virginia, and only one of five nationwide, to match the first five numbers on May 28, 2019. In fact, the chance of matching the first five numbers is one in 12,607,306.

Mega Ball number was 21. Kim reportedly used random computer-generated numbers for the ticket.