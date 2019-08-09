A lesson in low impact cardio workouts with a hip-hop twist on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Boddie by Monica (@boddiebymonica) specializes in Hip-Hop cardio with custom routines that combines dance moves, along with different exercise styles. Monica Amy herself stopped by the studio to share some ideas for making your low-impact workout fun and effective.
