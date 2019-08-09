64-year-old woman dies in Accomack County crash. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Carolyn A Sample died in a crash Thursday around 9:30 p.m. when she hit a pickup truck head-on with her sedan while traveling on Route 13 in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police said the 64-year-old woman wasn’t wearing her seatbelt when the 2009 Chevy Cobalt she was driving southbound on Route 13 drifted into the northbound lanes, which led to her crashing into the 1993 Dodge Ram.

Following the impact of the crash, Sample’s car ended up overturning and entrapping her inside.

First responders would take Sample to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, but she would later die from the injuries she received in the crash.

According to State Police, it is not known yet if Sample was drinking the night of her crash.