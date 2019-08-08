Virginia Zoo celebrating senior citiznes with free admission

NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Wednesday are returning to the Virginia Zoo. This means those 62 and older can get into the zoo for free each Wednesday during the month of August!

To get the free entry, seniors must provide a valid ID as proof of age. Those who come with seniors that are not 62 or older in age will be charged the regular admission price, according to the Virginia Zoo.

“You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy the Zoo,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “We encourage our senior community to take advantage of these free days and explore the Zoo and all we have to offer.”

The Virginia Zoo, along with its Senior Wednesdays, has a membership perk with Prime Plus Norfolk Senior Center for the month of August. Any Zoo member age 50 and older can attend various classes at Prime Plus and save $18 on a Prime Plus membership. Prime Plus members in return will receive the member rate at the Virginia Zoo’s Adult Night on August 8 and on Adult Camp, which is August 16 and 17.

The Virginia Zoo said it has “wheelchairs for rent, ample seating opportunities throughout the exhibits, guided tours and a wheelchair-friendly train. People of ages and abilities are able to enjoy all the Zoo has to offer.”

Learn more about the Virginia Zoo here.