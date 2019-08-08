× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Another hot and humid day

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot and humid end to the work week… Highs will return to the low 90s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A stray shower is possible, but most areas will get a chance to dry out today.

Highs will return to the low 90s tomorrow with afternoon heat index values in the mid 90s. We will see sunshine Friday morning with clouds building through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will fire up and move through by the late afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through the region.

The cold front will bring in cooler and less humid air, just in time for the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with lower humidity. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 8th

2003 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.