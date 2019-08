Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jason Kypros (instagram.com/jason_kypros)and Isaac Fields (instagram.com/isaacfields) are just two of the stand-up comedians scheduled to perform live at the Stand Up Showcase Friday, August 9th at the Naro in Norfolk's Ghent.

Jason and Isaac join us with details for the show, to discuss the growing scene for local comic talent, and tell a few of their favorite dad jokes.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit narocinema.com.