The changes and benefits of extended recess coming to Virginia Beach schools on Coast Live

Posted 1:15 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, August 8, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Beach City Public Schools has announced a substantial increase in recess time for full-day kindergarten and first through fifth grades beginning this year.

VB Schools' Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Kipp Rogers, joins us to discuss these changes and shares why having more recess and physical education is so important in the development of children.

For more information and ideas for being active as a family, Dr. Rogers suggests ShapeAmerica.org or cdc.gov/healthyliving/.

