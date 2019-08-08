× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking another round of storms on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Yes, we do have another round of thunderstorms on the way. No, we do not expect it to be as rough as Wednesday.

A powerful cold front will cross the region on Friday afternoon and evening. It will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms, even the threat for some severe weather. A few of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. There also could be some localized flooding and some large hail.

The threat for storms begins after 3 PM and should wrap up by 9 PM.

Behind the cold front that will bring the storms, we have some pretty great mid-August weather for the weekend. Expect lower temperatures and lower humidity values on both Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Things will heat back up as we head into the next work week. It is still August after all. But it looks like another strong cold front will cross the region on Wednesday, bringing another round of strong storms and then another drop in temperatures. Stay tuned.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2003 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

