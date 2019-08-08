NOAA increases likelihood of above-normal Atlantic hurricane season

WASHINGTON – NOAA forecasters have raised the percentages for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2019.

The original percentage was 30 percent, but a new outlook released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has raised its projections of an above-normal season to 45 percent.

“NOAA will continue to deliver the information that the public depends on before, during and after any storms throughout the hurricane season,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., acting NOAA administrator. “Armed with our next-generation satellites, sophisticated weather models, hurricane hunter aircraft, and the expertise of our forecasters, we are prepared to keep communities informed to help save lives and livelihoods.”

NOAA said that its new outlook has lowered the chances for a near-normal activity projection to 35 percent and a chance for a season of below-normal activity to 20 percent.

The original outlook for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season was released in May.

Five to nine hurricanes are expected to form in the Atlantic Ocean out of the 10 to 17 storms being predicted by NOAA.

