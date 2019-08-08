New CyberSTEAM program to be rolled out in some Newport News public schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The four-day CyberSTEAM Camp experience, all about coding, robotics and a game-based cyber-security curriculum, is wrapping up for the summer. But good news for all of the young tech whizzes out there: the program will be introduced to seven Newport News Public Schools this fall, and it’s staying for at least the next four years.

“It’s just wrapping their mind around the idea of building computational thinking and the ability to feel more secure about going into that job market one day,” said Jennifer Barker, who works with CyberSTEAM Camp.

This week, about 45 elementary and middle school students have already learned and mastered some of the skills of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“One thing we’ve been doing is cyber security. It’s a lot of fun and I’ve made a lot of friends,” said Kylee Haddon, a CyberSTEAM Camp participant.

Specialists say cyber security is one of the fastest-growing career fields out there. CyberSTEAM is designed to develop students’ problem-solving skills, computational thinking and digital literacy.

So far, the students have been enjoying their time.

“They’ve come with smiles on their faces. Some have brought their own robots. Some are talking to their parents about their own robots. They’re just excited to embrace everything they’re learning here,” Barker said.

The CyberSTEAM program will launch this September at Denbigh Early Childhood Center, B.C. Charles Elementary, General Stanford Elementary, Kiln Creek Elementary, Nelson Elementary, Dozier Middle and Passage Middle School.