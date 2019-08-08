Navy releases hemp policy for Sailors, Marines

WASHINGTON – The United States Navy said in a Wednesday release that Sailors and Marines are advised not to use hemp-derived products.

The Navy said in the release that despite the passage of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 that legalizes the cultivation and usage of hemp-derived products, Navy policy has not been impacted by the act, and hemp and marijuana products are still prohibited.

“While currently deemed legal for civilians in some states, all hemp and CBD products are strictly prohibited for use by Sailors,” the Navy said.

According to the Navy, the policy stands because commercially-available hemp products, including CBD, have not been inspected by the FDA and may contain THC or other synthetic cannabinoids.

Sailors or Marines who test positive for THC or other controlled substances that was not prescribed to them could receive an “Other Than Honorable” discharge.

