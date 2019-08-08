Man arrested after standoff with police at Newport News residence

Posted 4:56 am, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15AM, August 8, 2019

Photo provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 26-year-old man was arrested by Newport News Police after a standoff tactical situation that started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Crescent Way.

Apachee Laquan Lark faces charges for strangulation, assault on a family member, abduction and attempted malicious wounding after being taken into custody in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Police said Lark was arrested after his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend contacted dispatch when Lark wouldn’t leave the residence she was located at on Crescent Way.

Lark had active warrants out for his arrest following a domestic situation on July 18 involving the same ex-girlfriend.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Google Map for coordinates 37.133394 by -76.526452.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.