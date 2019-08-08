Man arrested after standoff with police at Newport News residence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 26-year-old man was arrested by Newport News Police after a standoff tactical situation that started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Crescent Way.

Apachee Laquan Lark faces charges for strangulation, assault on a family member, abduction and attempted malicious wounding after being taken into custody in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Police said Lark was arrested after his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend contacted dispatch when Lark wouldn’t leave the residence she was located at on Crescent Way.

Lark had active warrants out for his arrest following a domestic situation on July 18 involving the same ex-girlfriend.

