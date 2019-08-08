LIVE on News 3: Redskins open preseason slate at Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Browner pastures are a welcome sight for the burgundy and gold.

After two weeks of training against themselves, Thursday the Redskins line-up against another team. Washington travels to FirstEnergy Stadium for a preseason date with the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast LIVE on News 3.

Quarterback Colt McCoy will not see action in the game. However, first round rookie QB Dwayne Haskins is expected to make his NFL debut.

Thursday’s tilt is the 14th all-time preseason match-up between Washington and Cleveland. The Redskins lead the all-time preseason series, 10-to-3.

“Yeah we don’t spend a lot of time as far as planning for the Browns,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of his team’s preparation for its first preseason game. “They have a new defensive coordinator, Coach Wilks, he was at Arizona last year. We will look at some Arizona tape, try to get these guys in position where at least we’ll know all the possible fronts they’ll play in coverages so we can attack those appropriately. But, the main thing is really getting our install plays in the first couple days and run those plays where guys are comfortable with so they can play fast and then try to target a few guys that we want to look at. There are some great competition battles at wide receiver, running back obviously and offensive line. We have to get some looks at them and go about it that way. The most important thing is to make sure we are simple, but not too simple, but trying to get these guys an opportunity to make plays and show us what they can do.”

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.