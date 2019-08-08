Watch Washington Redskins vs Cleveland Browns Thursday at 7:30p online here

Hampton duo convicted for cocaine distribution

Posted 12:55 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, August 8, 2019

Marcus Moody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A federal jury convicted a Hampton man and woman Wednesday on charges of cocaine distribution related to a December 2018 incident.

According to court documents, Newport News Police conducted a traffic stop on 30-year-old Marcus Troy Moody and 29-year-old Latoya Patrice Carter after multiple traffic infractions.

A search of Moody, Carter and their vehicle found two loaded semi-automatic handguns, including one with an extended magazine; an additional loaded magazine; a digital scale with narcotics residue; narcotics packaging material; approximately 80 grams of cocaine; and approximately $4,000 in cash.

Moody and Carter face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison when they are sentenced on November 14.

