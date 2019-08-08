× Grab your whistle and red fanny pack! National Lifeguard Championships return to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you head to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, prepare to see red.

The 2019 USLA National Lifeguard Championships are bringing more than 1,000 lifeguards from across the country to the Resort City.

The championships kick off Thursday morning between 27th and 30th streets and run through Saturday and include professional lifeguards from 17 to 75 years old. Junior lifeguards in the competition are as young as nine years old.

Competitors will compete in a series of beach and water-course challenges designed to test their life-saving skills.

Events include the Landline Rescue Relay, Ironman and Ironwoman events and Beach Flags, a shuttle-run-style competition known as “the fastest event on sand.”

The first events begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Click HERE for more information.