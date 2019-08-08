Colonial Williamsburg offers exclusive deals during Fall Homeschool Days

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Homeschoolers and their families will be able to enjoy the history of Colonial Williamsburg at a discounted price during the site’s Fall Homeschool Days.

From September 7 through September 22, homeschool students will be able to participate in hands-on learning activities for educational and interactive lessons with ticket prices up to 75 percent off retail.

Activities offered include taking a behind-the-scenes look at the Historic Area’s collections; experiencing young Thomas Jefferson’s life as a student in Williamsburg; learning about STEM in the 18th century through historic trades and buildings; and discovering Colonial Williamsburg’s rare breeds program.

Homeschool Days passholders also qualify for special rates at the Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel & Suites and 15 percent off Colonial Houses using the code “HOME”.

To receive the homeschooler discount, tickets and hotel accommodations must be purchased in advance online. For more information, click here.