Armed man in body armor arrested at Missouri Walmart after firefighter holds him at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Police are investigating after an "armed individual" was arrested at a Missouri Walmart Neighborhood Market on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 3150 W. Republic Rd., according to a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department.

Police said the man was wearing body armor and military fatigues when he walked into the store around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from KYTV. He was carrying a rifle, roughly 100 rounds of ammunition and was walking around the store recording video with a cellphone.

"His intent was not to cause peace or comfort ... He's lucky he's alive still, to be honest," Lt. Mike Lucas told KYTV.

A store manager pulled the fire alarm to evacuate shoppers in the store, the report states. An off-duty firefighter held the man at gunpoint until police could arrive and detain him.

Police said no shots were fired and one was injured. They said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time but continue to investigate his motive.