Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible today

*FIRST WARNING ACTION DAY*

Severe thunderstorm threat… Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through this evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and localized heavy rainfall. Rain chances will be low with a nice mix of sun and clouds this morning to midday. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon. The bulk of the storm activity will occur from mid-afternoon through the evening hours tonight. It will be hot and humid today with highs near 90. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s.

Heat and humidity will continue for the end of the work week. Highs will return to the low 90s Thursday and Friday. Afternoon heat index values will return to the mid and upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with isolated shower or storm possible.

A cool down moves in, just in time for the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with lower humidity. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 7th

1918 Norfolk Record High Temp: 105°

1918 Salisbury Record High Temp: 106°

2003 F1 Tornado: York Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

