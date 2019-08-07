List of weather warnings and watches as storms move through
Watch Washington Redskins preseason games online with News 3

News 3 is your home for the Redskins and if you are in our viewing area you can watch preseason games right here online!

We are partnering with the NFL to bring you preseason games online so you can watch them from your mobile devices or computers.

The first game you can watch will be available on this page Thursday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, the Redskins travel to Ohio to open their preseason slate vs. the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The News 3 Sports team was at Redskins Training Camp every day and has everything you need to know as the season starts.

Click here for more Redskins coverage.

