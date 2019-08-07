Virginia woman seeks help from police at National Night Out event after being shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A woman showed up to a police National Night Out event with a gunshot wound to her leg Tuesday night, according to CBS 6.

Police say the injured woman stumbled from the Woodmere Point Condominiums to a nearby National Night Out event in Petersburg, Virginia seeking out police.

The woman would not provide details as to where she was shot.

She was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.