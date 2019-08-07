Action Day: Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Virginia woman seeks help from police at National Night Out event after being shot

Posted 10:02 am, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, August 7, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A woman showed up to a police National Night Out event with a gunshot wound to her leg Tuesday night, according to CBS 6.

Police say the injured woman stumbled from the Woodmere Point Condominiums to a nearby National Night Out event in Petersburg, Virginia seeking out police.

The woman would not provide details as to where she was shot.

She was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

