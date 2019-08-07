USA Today building in Virginia evacuated after report of man with weapon is ‘mistaken’

Police in Virginia responded on Wednesday to reports of a man with a weapon at an office building in suburban Washington that is occupied by USA Today and its publisher, Gannett.

Fairfax County police spokesman Sgt. Greg Bedor told CNN that police have responded to a caller saying they saw a man with a weapon at the building in McLean, Virginia.

Police are not aware of any reports that shots have been fired, Bedor said.

We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN — Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) August 7, 2019

Police have evacuated the building as a precaution and are asking people to move to a different location, as is standard protocol. Newsroom staffers tweeted videos from the scene after they were evacuated and described a heavy police presence.

Chrissy Terrell, a USA Today spokeswoman, said that “police are looking” for a possible man with weapon and confirmed there is no indication of shots fired.

Gannett has two towers in McLean, one with newsroom operations and the other with corporate functions like marketing and circulation. The company is the country’s biggest newspaper publisher by circulation, with its flagship USA Today and dozens of smaller papers.

UPDATE: We are working to investigate this reported threat. Officers are currently working to clear the building. At this time, we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/CbCfsO2etj — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

This story is breaking and will be updated.