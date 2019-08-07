Trash troubles: How you may unknowingly be killing wildlife

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A fun day at the river for you may mean death for local wildlife.

Volunteers at Virginia Wildlife Rescue and Transport say they receive daily calls for animals in distress.

Julie Wallace, a volunteer with the organization, says typically animals are trapped in fishing line, speared by a fish hook or caught in plastic six-pack rings. These are all items left behind by people visiting rivers, beaches and parks.

When wildlife like great blue herons, goslings and seagulls are searching for food, they unknowingly get caught and cannot get themselves out. If the injury isn’t reported by a member of the public, volunteers may not be able to rescue and rehab the animal in time.

According to the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s website, “If a citizen calls and needs transporting assistance, a Center front-desk coordinator will determine the best course of action for the animal in need. If rescue/transport is needed, the front-desk coordinator will give the rescuer names and phone numbers for three to six volunteer transporters.”

Wallace says they have completed transports as far north as Gloucester and as far south as Suffolk.