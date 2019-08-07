Redskins visit Pro Football Hall of Fame ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener

CANTON, Ohio – A day before the Washington Redskins take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium for their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, they make a stop at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We had such a great time seeing the history of the game. pic.twitter.com/tBxS0DTF47 — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 8, 2019

22 individuals who were with the Redskins when they made the major part of their primary contribution in NFL have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, while there are 10 who spent a minor portion of their career with the team.

Below is the list of Washington Redskins who are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Washington Redskins

(Boston Braves – 1932 | Boston Redskins – 1933-1936)

Albert Glen (Turk) Edwards (1932)

Albert Glen (Turk) Edwards (1933-1936)

Albert Glen (Turk) Edwards (1937-1940)

Andre Reed (2000)

Art Monk (1980-1993)

Bill Dudley (1950-1951, 1953)

Bobby Beathard (1978-1988)

Bobby Mitchell (1962-1968)

Bruce Smith (2000-03)

Champ Bailey (1999-2003)

Charley Taylor (1964-1975, 1977)

Chris Hanburger (1965-1978)

Cliff Battles (1932)

Cliff Battles (1933-1936)

Cliff Battles (1937)

Darrell Green (1983-2002)

Dave Robinson (1973-74)

David (Deacon) Jones (1974)

Deion Sanders (2000)

Dick Stanfel (1956-58)

Earl Lambeau (1952-1953)

George Allen (1971-1977)

George Preston Marshall (1932)

George Preston Marshall (1933-1936)

George Preston Marshall (1937-1969)

Jason Taylor (2008)

Joe Gibbs (1981-1992)

John Riggins (1976-1979, 1981-1985)

Ken Houston (1973-1980)

Paul Krause (1964-1967)

Ray Flaherty (1936-1942)

Russ Grimm (1981-1991)

Sam Huff (1964-1967, 1969)

Sammy Baugh (1937-1952)

Sonny Jurgensen (1964-1974)

Stan Jones (1966)

Vince Lombardi (1969)

Wayne Millner (1936-1941, 1945)